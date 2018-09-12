Contracts for $100M expected to be signed at Belarusian-Uzbek business forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

There are plans to sign contracts worth $100 million at the Belarusian-Uzbek forum of business and regional cooperation, which is taking place in Tashkent, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich told reporters Sept. 12, BelTA news agency reported.

“A few weeks ago, a great number of representatives of Uzbek business visited Belarus, regional centers, companies and prepared a very solid portfolio of agreements and contracts worth about $100 million, which are planned to be signed at the forum,” said Vladimir Ulakhovich.

He said that 78 Belarusian companies are carrying out the negotiations at the forum. More than 150 companies will take part in the Made in Belarus exhibition of Belarusian manufacturers.

“We are sure that agreements and contracts will be signed there, and new projects will be opened as well,” he added.

A part of the contracts has been already signed. In addition to companies, the agencies of both countries also signed the agreements. Thus, the program of cooperation in the sphere of tourism for 2019-2020 was signed by the Sports and Tourism Ministry of Belarus and the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development.

Agreements on cooperation were signed by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the Minsk Regional Committee and the Urban Administration of the Tashkent region, the Bellegprom Concern and the Uztekstilprom Association.

A total of about 50 documents will be signed at the forum.

