Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Russia appointed head of Uzbekneftegaz

Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Uzbekneftegaz National Holding Company, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported referring to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ashrafkhanov worked as an ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia for two years. In his new position he replaces Alisher Sultanov, who has become deputy chairman of the Board.

In late August, Sultanov got involved in an accident on the way from Bekabad to Tashkent, while being in a governmental motorcade. He sustained significant injuries, the local media reported.

A senior diplomat of the Uzbek Embassy in Russia will be appointed as chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Russian Federation.

Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov was appointed the ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia in February 2016.

