Belarus aims to implement projects worth 7-digit figure in Uzbekistan

14 September 2018 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Belarusian LWO (Light Well Organization) IT company plans to implement projects in Uzbekistan worth a seven-digit figure, Sergei Slesarev, Chief Commercial Officer at LWO said Sept. 14, BelTA reported.

"Visit to Uzbekistan was very successful. We have two contracts in the process of being signed. Unfortunately, I cannot speak about the details yet but the amount is big. We hope that our contracts will also contribute to the trade between Uzbekistan and Belarus," Slesarev said.

Among the products the company offers to Uzbek customers are integrated automation systems for the banking sector.

"In fact, this is a digital bank on a turn-key basis," said Slesarev. “Now the negotiations are in their final stage. We plan to launch the first products in 4 to 5 months. The whole project will last 12 months."

LWO, a resident company of the Belarusian Hi-Tech Park, targets both domestic and international customers. For example, the company is working on several projects in Central Asia.

"Our products and solutions are not inferior in quality to foreign ones. This is, among other things, the result of the Belarus government policy in the IT industry," Slesarev said.

He noted that the company did not participate in the exhibitions of Belarusian manufacturers in the previous years. The focus was on the IT industry events.

"For us, this exhibition is a good networking opportunity. There is a very big interest among banks. We have been in intensive talks with the banking sector for the third day in a row," he added.

