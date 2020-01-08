Uzbeks were not on board of plane crashed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Uzbekistan’s citizens were not on board of the plane crashed in Iran, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

"Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Tehran reported that, according to preliminary data, the citizens of Uzbekistan are not listed in the list of victims of the plane crash in Iran on Boeing-737 of Ukraine’s International Airlines on January 8, 2020," the Foreign Ministry press service said.

According to Iranian sources, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers (including Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) report said the list of passengers included 146 Iranian citizens as well as 21 citizens of foreign countries.

All crew members were Ukrainians.

The plane took off at 06:12 (GMT+3:30), and at 06:18, it lost connection with the dispatcher center. The plane crashed at 6:22.

