Uzbekistan's Committee of Ecology suspends operation of cement plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Ecology and Environmental Protection suspended the activities of the cement plant in Andijan region, Trend reports with reference to State Committee of Ecology of Uzbekistan.

In recent months, people and public organizations have repeatedly appealed to the committee with complaints about the activities of large cement producers, polluting the environment with their emissions, the report says.

In connection with those complaints, the State Committee for Environmental Protection has arranged inspections of the cement plant. From February 12 through February 21 Committee inspected JV Sing Lida LLC located in Asaka district of Andijan region.

The specialists checked how the legislation and regulatory documents on nature protection and resource management are enforced. During the inspection of the clinker kiln operation process it turned out that cyclones doesn't meet modern environmental requirements.

Laboratory analyses of the dust efficiency of the treatment facilities were also carried out. Dust collection rates were too low: 53.1 percent in the former case and 60.7 percent in the latter, while the design capacity of both was 99.9 percent.

Following the inspection, work of the clinker kiln and cement mill of JV Sing Lida LLC, which do not meet modern environmental requirements, was temporarily suspended, the report says.

Specialists have given instructions for prompt elimination of deficiencies and reduction of pollutant emissions into the air.

