Total number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Two more Uzbek citizens have tested coronavirus-positive in the country, so the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan has reached 15, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The wife of a citizen, who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19, was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. According to the Ministry of Health, the mentioned citizen flew to Uzbekistan from Turkey.

In addition, another Uzbek citizen tested coronavirus-positive, after arriving via the London-Tashkent flight.

This is the fourth case of the virus detection for today in Uzbekistan.

The first case of Coronavirus infection was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology - an Uzbek woman who had returned from France. The Ministry of Health later said that her son and daughter also tested coronavirus-positive.

According to the Health Ministry, on March 16, 2020, husband and grandson of the first patient have been confirmed infected with COVID-19.

In addition, the coronavirus was discovered during the medical check-up of Uzbeks who flew from London to Tashkent on March 14.

he outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,900. Over 198,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 81,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

