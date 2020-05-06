Uzbekistan to get COVID-19 aid from US CDC Central Asia federal agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Central Asia) federal agency has pledged $6.8 million to support the Central Asian governments in combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including $2.1 million for Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

In Uzbekistan, CDC will use these new funds to address the most pressing issues identified by the Ministry of Health. This includes the procurement of laboratory equipment and COVID-19 testing equipment, which will result in even greater capacity to diagnose COVID-19 infections and obtain rapid test results.

"The funds will also be used to purchase equipment and training for the establishment of the Center for Accelerated Public Health Emergency Response (EOC) of Uzbekistan. The CDC will also provide technical assistance for screening and screening at entry points, which will strengthen the country's capacity to detect virus carriers at border points," the message said.

"These funds will enable us to further strengthen the measures taken by countries to slow down the spread of the virus. CDC's investment in public health security has laid the foundation for rapid and effective preparations for emerging threats, including the current coronavirus outbreak, and we believe that the importance of our collaboration with ministries of health is perhaps greater than ever," said CDC Central Asia Director Daniel Singer.

CDC Central Asia has been supporting Ministries of Health in Central Asia since the outbreak began, providing training and technical assistance for emergency response, laboratory research, infection prevention and control, point-of-entry screening, risk communication and community participation, and disease monitoring.

