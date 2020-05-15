Uzbekistan extends quarantine regime, lifts minor restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Ilkin Seyfaddini

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until 1 June 2020, Trend reports on May 15 with reference to UzDaily.

Quarantine, imposed by the Special Republican Commission until April 20, 2020, was extended until May 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, according to the decision of the commission, flights from Tashkent to Nukus, Urgench, Termez and back will be resumed from May 18.

Also from 18 May, Afrosiyob trains will start operating from Tashkent to Navoi, Bukhara and Karshi. The commission decision notes that high-speed trains to and from Fergana Valley (Fergana, Andijan and Namangan regions) will be resumed.

Since 15 May, the Special Republican Commission has lifted some restriction on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

Previously, Uzbekistan has divided the country into certain zones, with regards to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level, "red", "yellow" and "green".

The following restrictions in the zones have been lifted:

In the "red" zones it is allowed: Craftsmanship on an individual basis; maintenance of cars and agricultural machinery; repair of electronic devices (computers and household appliances) and mobile devices; rental and leasing services; provision of accounting services (audit, tax consulting, etc.).

"Yellow" zones: In addition to the above-mentioned activities, the following has been allowed - real estate activities; advertising and marketing activities; activities of private employment agencies; activities of parks (except for attractions, entertainment facilities and fast food outlets).

Parks and recreation areas will be allowed in groups (no more than 2 people, except family groups) from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (GMT+5) in strict compliance with quarantine requirements.

In "green" zones, in addition to the activities listed above, activities of open sports stadiums with artificial surface (provided that the number of visitors is limited, without the use of changing rooms and showers and observance of social distance), museum activities (with a limit on the number of visitors and maintaining the distance), veterinary services, building maintenance and landscaping are allowed.

Uzbekistan recently announced that Jizzakh and Kashkadarya regions were declared free from COVID-19.

Recently, Zarafshan city of Navoi region was transferred from the "yellow" zone to the "red" zone.

The "red" zones also include Karakalpakstan, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Tashkent region (also divided into "zones"), Bukhara, Syrdarya.

The "yellow" zones include Surkhandarya, Khorezm, Tashkent city.

The "green" zones include Navoi, Jizzak, Kashkadarya.

