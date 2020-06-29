UNICEF, ADB support Uzbekistan in its COVID-19 battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) handed over medical supplies to Uzbekistan's Agency of Sanitary Epidemiological Wellbeing to assist the country in its COVID-19 battle, Trend reports with reference to ADB.

“Uzbek Government allocated significant resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, we must confront the problem together with the leading international organizations. In this regard, assistance of ADB and UNICEF in strengthening the health system will help to ensure the safety of medical personnel and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection among the population,” Bakhodir Yusupaliev, Director of Uzbekistan's Agency of Sanitary Epidemiological Wellbeing said.

To respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, ADB allocated $1.56 million in grant to procure medical equipment, personal protective equipment, and laboratory supplies in Uzbekistan. UNICEF managed the procurement and delivery of laboratory supplies that will be used in COVID-19 testing, as a first tranche of the grant.

“Fighting COVID-19 is a marathon. We are pleased to partner with UNICEF to provide some critically needs supplies for medical workers. I am particularly glad that the supplies we are handing over today were procured in Uzbekistan. ADB will continue to support the country’s healthcare system,” ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Cindy Malvicini said.

Subsequent tranches of the ADB grant will be used for portable pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients, and protective garments and masks for medical workers.

Procured medical equipment laboratory supplies and personal protection equipment will be distributed to all regions of Uzbekistan including remote areas.