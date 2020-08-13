Uzbekistan, US, Afghanistan join forces to combat terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

The first meeting of the Uzbekistan-US-Afghanistan subcommittee on security of the trilateral cooperation format was held via videoconference, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by the co-chairs of the subcommittee - Deputy Chairman of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan Salimjon Khusanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nancy Jackson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Thomas Krochi, Deputy Adviser to the President of Afghanistan for National Security Issues Salam Shah Ibrahimi, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Afghanistan Abdulhai Rauf, as well as representatives of the involved ministries and departments of the three countries.

"During the meeting, the importance of increased interaction in the field of border security and the exchange of information between relevant agencies of the parties to improve the effectiveness of the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism was emphasized," the report said.

The sides also exchanged views on the current epidemiological situation and discussed the impact of coronavirus infection on regional and global security.

Special attention was paid to the topical aspects of cooperation related the UN's Women, Peace and Security agenda. Mechanisms for strengthening ties in the field of ensuring the rights and interests of women, addressing the problems of violence against them and access to quality education were discussed.

