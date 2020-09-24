Uzbekistan eyes to integrate into global economic, transport and transit corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Uzbekistan proposes to establish a Regional Center for the Development of Transport and Communications under the auspices of the United Nations, Trend reports with reference to the speech of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The General Assembly for the first time in the history of the United Nations was held in an online video conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Uzbekistan focused all efforts and resources to containing this dangerous disease and, most importantly, saving the people’s lives.

The President noted that social protection and health systems are being cardinally strengthened to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic. Targeted support is provided to the population, sectors of the economy, and businesses.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also mentioned that as a result of large-scale measures on political, social, and economic modernization of society, a new Uzbekistan is being formed.

For the first time, Uzbekistan has publicly declared its determination to reduce poverty.

“We are achieving this through the development of entrepreneurship and job creation; improving the investment climate and business environment; building modern infrastructure and providing targeted social assistance to the population through training people to new professions,” the President said.

Over the past four years, Uzbekistan’s bilateral trade with neighboring states has grown almost five-fold.

Today, the Central Asian states face an important strategic task to ensure the deep integration of Uzbekistan into the global economic, transport, and transit corridors.

In this regard, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to establish a Regional Center for the Development of Transport and Communications under the auspices of the United Nations.

The President also outlined the steps his nation has taken to try to promote peace in Afghanistan, starting with a major international forum held in Tashkent in March 2018.

“We fully support the peace talks among the Afghan political forces launched this year in the city of Doha in September. We express the hope that these talks will serve for bringing in peace and stability in Afghanistan,” said Mirziyoyev.

In order to broadly involve Afghanistan in the process of economic integration in the region, Uzbekistan has started the implementation of major infrastructure projects such as the “Surkhan-Puli Khumri” power line and construction of a railway from Mazar-i-Sharif to the seaports of the Indian Ocean.