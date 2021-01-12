Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 12

Uzbekistan 12 January 2021 10:18 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for January 12 in Uzbekistan increased to 77,663, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 76,134 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 617 have died.

At the moment, 912 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 22 cases were revealed in Tashkent, nine cases in Samarkand region, eight cases in Andijan region, five cases in Syrdarya region, three cases in Bukhara region, two cases each in Khorezm and Namangan regions and one case was revealed in Karakalpakstan Republic.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of pre-school educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses
Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief
Kazakhstan-based Freedom Holding Corp. purchases US broker dealer, member of NYSE
Kazakhstan-based Freedom Holding Corp. purchases US broker dealer, member of NYSE
Loading Bars
Latest
Investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan in 2021 revealed Uzbekistan 10:39
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 12 Finance 10:32
Latvia sees potential in developing air cargo co-op with Uzbekistan Transport 10:23
Turkmenistan’s motor repair plant manufactures new spare parts for agricultural machinery Business 10:21
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 12 Uzbekistan 10:18
India now looks to build strategic gas reserve Other News 10:16
Iranian company wraps up Bidboland Gas Refinery project in record time Oil&Gas 10:10
New footage from Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:03
Azerbaijan reveals who is exempt from paying mandatory health insurance fees Finance 09:58
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company carries out disinfection of ships Transport 09:55
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng secures $2 billion credit line to expand manufacturing Other News 09:55
Russian sappers continue neutralizing explosives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 09:50
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan details plans for 2021 Oil&Gas 09:40
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan sums up 2020 drilling results Oil&Gas 09:38
Azerbaijani, Pakistani Military Air Forces discuss cooperation issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:32
Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses Oil&Gas 09:29
McKinsey & Company focused on digital transformation projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents updated list of servicemen who died as martyrs in Karabakh war Politics 08:50
Gov't extends COVID-19-related restrictions till February Georgia 08:34
Azerbaijan improves export operations to Croatia Business 08:25
Repair, construction works completed on another highway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Transport 08:24
Rouhani says administration set to make a reliable vaccine Iran 08:17
Kazakhstan reports 692 new COVID-19 cases, total at 163,711 Kazakhstan 07:33
Mastercard takes another step forward for digital development of Georgia Business 07:01
Turkey to begin coronavirus inoculation by this weekend, Erdogan says Turkey 06:13
ADB launches new economic project in Azerbaijan Finance 05:01
Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Russian-Mongolian border Russia 04:05
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 660,000 in past day - WHO World 01:57
Antonio Guterres to run for second term as UN Secretary-General World 00:51
Pakistani Air Force delegation on working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 00:11
Azerbaijan discloses daily oil production volume Oil&Gas 00:09
Israel reports 9,367 new COVID-19 cases, 499,362 in total Israel 11 January 23:58
Restoration of transport communications can impart great dynamism to development of region, strengthen security - President Aliyev Politics 11 January 23:17
Working group will be established headed by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - President Putin Politics 11 January 23:13
Statement of 10 November being successfully implemented - President of Azerbaijan Politics 11 January 23:13
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history, we must think about future - President Aliyev Politics 11 January 23:12
22 trapped underground after gold mine blast in east China Other News 11 January 22:53
China will remain committed to friendly policies towards Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 11 January 22:11
Iraqi minister of trade leaves Baghdad for Tehran Iran 11 January 21:54
Georgia considers acquisition of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 11 January 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev ends his working visit to Russia Politics 11 January 21:21
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military relations (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 20:46
Azerbaijani president, Russian president hold bilateral meeting Politics 11 January 20:24
Russian president, Azerbaijani president, and Armenian PM make press statements (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 20:24
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM make joint statement (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 20:23
Azerbaijan compiles regional map on southern tourist destination (PHOTO) Economy 11 January 19:26
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 12 Oil&Gas 11 January 18:50
Parliamentary election ensures free expression of will of Kazakh citizens - CIS observer mission Kazakhstan 11 January 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 841 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 January 18:49
Iran to launch new thermal power plants Oil&Gas 11 January 18:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts meeting to discuss 2021 activities of center Society 11 January 18:18
Armenia's Investigative Committee must study actions of officers during Karabakh war - group of protesters Armenia 11 January 18:09
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Jan.4 through Jan.8) Finance 11 January 18:04
Growth recorded in Baku's 11M2020 catering turnover Business 11 January 18:03
Iran wants to release its assets frozen in South Korea Finance 11 January 18:00
Average monthly salary increases in Azerbaijan’s Baku city Finance 11 January 17:58
US delivers high-quality wheat and soybeans to Georgia Business 11 January 17:54
Turkmenistan continues to implement project of Turan deserts conservation Turkmenistan 11 January 17:48
UK shopper numbers plummet 27.1% as lockdowns impact Europe 11 January 17:45
Lion's share of chemical products exported from Uzbekistan falls on fertilizers Uzbekistan 11 January 17:41
Statistics Department discloses volume of paid services rendered to population in Baku Finance 11 January 17:39
Amount of investments made in Iran's Semnan Province spikes Finance 11 January 17:38
Kazakhstan includes ‘base rate’ term in legislation, excludes ‘official refinancing rate’ Finance 11 January 17:35
Production of oil pipes in Iran increases Oil&Gas 11 January 17:35
Iran in talks with China, India, and Cuba for COVID-19 vaccine Society 11 January 17:33
Iran unveils amount of funds allocated for dev't of public transport in Tehran Finance 11 January 17:22
Azerbaijan discloses VAT-based state budget revenues for entire 2020 Business 11 January 17:19
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for operation of video surveillance system Tenders 11 January 17:11
Iran reveals production of certain mining products Business 11 January 17:06
Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan meet requirements of electoral legislation - SCO Kazakhstan 11 January 17:03
December 2020 revenues in Azerbaijani state budget via customs duties revealed Finance 11 January 17:02
Heads of Azerbaijani, Armenian State Security, Border Services hold new meetings Politics 11 January 17:02
Next meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani FMs to be held soon Politics 11 January 17:02
Azerbaijan's Center for IV Industrial Revolution to speed up countrywide digitization ICT 11 January 17:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 11 January 17:00
Uzbekistan extends suspension of international flights Transport 11 January 16:56
Iran holds talks with S.Korea officials regarding blocked assets Politics 11 January 16:56
Kazakhstan reports annual output increase in metallurgy Business 11 January 16:43
Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan disclosed Business 11 January 16:42
Uzbekistan to consider procedure for control of road transport Transport 11 January 16:34
Iran has exclusive jurisdiction to follow Ukrainian plane crash case - Foreign Ministry Society 11 January 16:33
Issuers of corporate securities at Baku Stock Exchange exempt from listing fees Finance 11 January 16:25
Iran's actions reversible if parties fulfill their JCPOA commitments - Iranian Foreign Ministry Nuclear Program 11 January 16:20
Georgia decides to extend restrictions till February 1 due to COVID-19 Business 11 January 16:20
Iran's SZOGPC declares its extraction data Oil&Gas 11 January 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz reveals emissions volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 January 16:05
Dozens of people demanding Pashinyan's resignation rallying in Moscow Armenia 11 January 15:58
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief US 11 January 15:53
Work to select territories for geoparks underway - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology Society 11 January 15:53
Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field reports several more COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 11 January 15:49
Pakistan developing strategy to include Turkmenistan in trade co-op of CA countries Business 11 January 15:47
Prices on some construction-related services surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11 January 15:47
It's necessary to outline next steps in key areas of Karabakh settlement - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 January 15:40
Natural reserves to be re-created in Azerbaijani liberated areas (PHOTO) Society 11 January 15:38
Trilateral meeting held between President Putin, President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 15:30
Oil extraction in Iran to grow - National Iranian Oil Company Oil&Gas 11 January 15:29
Demand for Turkmenistan’s gasoline grows Oil&Gas 11 January 15:27
Georgian Tserti agriculture products sales network to expand Business 11 January 15:25
Analyst talks benefits of Azerbaijan's Center for IV Industrial Revolution ICT 11 January 15:11
All news