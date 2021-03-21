Uzbekistan to tighten control over the supply of tomatoes to Russia

The State Plant Quarantine Inspection under the Cabinet of Ministers held a videoconference with the Rosselkhoznadzor, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The parties discussed the measures developed by Uzbekistan to ensure the export to Russia of tomatoes free from ToBRFV (tomato brown rugose fruit virus).

“Representatives of the State Plant Quarantine Inspection of Uzbekistan reported that they are seriously concerned about this issue and are developing an action plan that will allow the export of tomatoes in compliance with Russian requirements. In particular, a survey of greenhouses for the presence of the virus is being carried out, rules have been established to conduct an analysis of all consignments sent to Russia,” the Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

The Uzbek side also plans in the near future to introduce a norm according to which state inspectors will be present at the shipment of tomatoes directly from enterprises and issue an inspection certificate confirming the safety of the products.

The Rosselkhoznadzor stressed that it welcomes the measures taken by Uzbekistan.