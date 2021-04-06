Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 6 in Uzbekistan has reached 83,935, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 81,881 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 632 have died.

At the moment, 1,422 patients are treated in medical institutions of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 93 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 16 cases in Samarkand region, four cases Navoi region, three cases each in the Tashkent, Khorezm, and Andijan regions, two cases each in Fergana, Surkhandarya, Syrdarya and Namangan and in the Karakalpakstan Republic, and one case was revealed in Bukhara region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

In particular, the number of participants for weddings, funerals, and other family events is limited to 100 people. In addition, when organizing theater, cinema, and concert programs it is instructed to ensure the wearing of masks by spectators and service personnel visiting the places where the performances take place and limit the number of spectators to 50 percent of the hall’s capacity.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva