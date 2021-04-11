Uzbekistan to commission its first solar power plant in September

On April 9, the Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan, together with the khokimiyat of Navoi region, organized a press tour with the participation of the media in the Karmana district. The tour included a visit to the construction site of a photovoltaic solar station with a total capacity of 100 MW, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The facility in the Karmana district is the first large solar photovoltaic plant in the history of Uzbekistan that generates electricity from renewable energy sources.

Currently, technological equipment, shields, inverters, transformers are installed at the facility with a total area of 268 hectares.

The photovoltaic station is expected to generate 260 million kWh of electricity per year and save 79 million cubic meters of natural gas.