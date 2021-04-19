WHO includes two coronavirus vaccines developed by scientists of Uzbekistan in drug candidates list

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included two coronavirus vaccines developed in Uzbekistan as candidate drugs, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“Two vaccines developed by scientists of Uzbekistan have been included in the list of WHO drug candidates,” the Ministry of Innovative Development said in a statement.

It should be noted that currently, Uzbekistan is using AstraZeneca and ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 vaccines for mass vaccination of the population.

Daily coronavirus rate in the country has started to rise again.