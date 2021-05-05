Statistics Committee announces nominal wage in Uzbekistan
The average nominal accrued wages of employees in the field of finance and insurance in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 6.4 million soums, follows from the State Statistics Committee data, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
IT specialists ranked second with 4.8 million soums. The nominal salary in the industry was 3.6 million soums.
This information, however, is not accurate to a certain extent, because it is calculated based on several factors: the number of registered organizations in a region, the payroll, the number of employees and others.
1.7 million people in 2020 received up to 1 million soums. This is 40% of all who receive a salary in the country.
Latest
Azerbaijani gymnasts strive to show best result at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku – Coach
Azerbaijan practically saved Georgia during second wave of COVID-19 - UN Secretary General's Advisor
Dev't of Azerbaijan's transport information system to result in free movement of goods within CAREC - Minister