Tajikistan delegation to visit Uzbekistan on May 14

The 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be held in Tashkent on 14-15 May, Trend reports citing KunUz.

To participate in the event, a delegation led by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda will visit Uzbekistan on 14 May.

The parties are expected to sign a package of documents following the meeting, the government press service reported.

The program of the visit also includes a close acquaintance with the activities of a number of industrial facilities in Tashkent.