Uzbek Ambassador appointed in Iraq for the first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iraq has been appointed for the first time, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Affairs of Uzbekistan

According to the information, Uzbek Ambassador to Iraq Bahrom Aloyev presented his credentials to Iraqi President Barham Salih.

It is reported that the presentation of the certificates took place on June 1 in Kuwait. Salih expressed gratitude to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the appointment of the first ambassador to the country.

In addition, they expressed confidence that this decision will contribute to the expansion and strengthening of Uzbek-Iraqi relations.

It is reported that the parties noted the importance of enhancing political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

---

