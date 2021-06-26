Uzbekistan tightens COVID-19 restrictions amid rising daily infections

Uzbekistan will tighten COVID-19 restrictions across the country and impose partial lockdown in Tashkent for two weeks amid surging COVID-19 infections, the Uzbek health ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the decision of the Uzbek special commission to fight against the coronavirus, restrictions will be imposed on entry to the capital city from neighboring regions by vehicles "in the absence of an urgent need" from June 28 to July 12, according to the ministry.

For the same duration, opening hours of all entertainment facilities throughout the country, including restaurants, nightclubs, karaoke bars, billiard and computer rooms, and catering facilities, will be reduced till 8 p.m., and the number of visitors should not exceed 50 percent of their total capacity, it said.