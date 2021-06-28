Afghan military make more attempts to cross border of Uzbekistan

On 26 and 27 June, several groups of Afghan border troops and militias violated the state border of Uzbekistan. This was stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The statement notes that on 27 June, a group of 44 Afghan border troops and militiamen violated the state border of Uzbekistan in the area of Shortepa district.

A day earlier, on this section of the border, the fact of penetration into the territory of Uzbekistan by 3 representatives of the power structures of the neighboring country was recorded.

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan noted that all of them were returned to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry said that the military personnel of Uzbekistan will strictly suppress such attempts to illegally enter the country.

Uzbekistan called on the warring parties in Afghanistan to prevent civilian casualties and to refrain from using force.

“The government of Uzbekistan firmly declares its commitment to maintaining traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan, maintaining neutrality and non-interference in the internal affairs of the neighboring country,” the statement said.