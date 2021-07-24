Uzbekistan, Tatarstan consider current status of implementation of joint projects

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, extended negotiations on cooperation between Tatarstan and the regions of Uzbekistan were held in the format of a video conference with the participation of key ministries, departments, industry associations and manufacturing companies, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

During the negotiations, the progress of the agreements reached during Rustam Minnikhanov’s visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan in June this year, as well as the current status of the implementation of joint projects and initiatives were considered.

The heads of ministries and departments presented reports on the work performed and reported on further actions to promote the agreed projects and resolve existing issues.

They also discussed the prospects for the implementation of new projects in geological exploration, oil and gas, petrochemical, mechanical engineering, leather and footwear, information and communication and agrological spheres.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to create a mechanism for close interaction by holding regular discussions at the expert and managerial levels and organizing mutual visits of delegations consisting of representatives of ministries, departments and large companies.