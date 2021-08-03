Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for August 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Some 327,628 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on August 2, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 243,493 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 63,521 people - the second dose, and 20,614 people received the third dose.

The total number of doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection used in Uzbekistan as of August 2 amounts to 8,009,376.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

