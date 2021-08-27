German Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on August 29, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

He also plans to visit Pakistan and Tajikistan.

During the visit, the head of the foreign ministry plans to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with the leadership of the countries.

“How we - the international community will relate to the new realities in Afghanistan, on what conditions will we be ready to conclude agreements with the new government,” Maas said.

The politician added that he plans to visit Turkey and Qatar "which play an important role" in the current issue.

