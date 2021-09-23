Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 170,520 people, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 531 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 241 people with coronavirus were identified, in the Tashkent region - 134 people.

In other regions: 16 people in Karakalpakstan, 5 people in Andijan region, 4 people in Bukhara region, 6 people in Jizzakh region, 3 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 7 people in Namangan region, 51 people in Samarkand region, 20 people in the Syrdarya region, 14 people in the Surkhandarya region, 21 people in the Fergana region and 5 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 was 164,614 (+629) in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate was 96 percent.

In addition, 4 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,207.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri