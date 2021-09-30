US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from two wells in Uzbekistan

On September 30, 2021, EDC completed drilling of two new wells in Kashkadarya region - Ayzavat-14 and Nazarkuduk-3 - and obtained an industrial inflow of gas Trend reports citing Epsilon press office.

The daily flow rate of Ayzavat-14 well is 1 million m³ of gas. Nazarkuduk-3 well yields 800,000 m³ of gas per day.

On October 1, the wells will be connected to the main pipeline and begin supplying natural gas to the domestic market. All works comply with relevant sanitary-epidemiological and environmental requirements.