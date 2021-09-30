US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from two wells in Uzbekistan
On September 30, 2021, EDC completed drilling of two new wells in Kashkadarya region - Ayzavat-14 and Nazarkuduk-3 - and obtained an industrial inflow of gas Trend reports citing Epsilon press office.
The daily flow rate of Ayzavat-14 well is 1 million m³ of gas. Nazarkuduk-3 well yields 800,000 m³ of gas per day.
On October 1, the wells will be connected to the main pipeline and begin supplying natural gas to the domestic market. All works comply with relevant sanitary-epidemiological and environmental requirements.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces
Signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia can ensure prosperity of S.Caucasus - Czech FM
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic have great potential to co-op in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - FM