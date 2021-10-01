Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 1

Some 276,625 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on Sept. 30, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 145,756 citizens, the second one to 68,815 citizens and the third one to 62,054 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 20,781,994 million citizens have been vaccinated, 11,491,111 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 6,633,547 people - the second dose and 2,657,336 people - the third dose.

Among the regions, residents of the Surkhandarya region received the most vaccines - 40,656 doses. This is followed by Fergana (33,713 doses) and Tashkent (28,001 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,277,731 doses), Andijan (2,248,983 doses) and Namangan (2,190,954 doses) regions.