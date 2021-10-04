Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 448 new COVID-19 cases, 552 patients have recovered, and 2 patients have died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 175,715 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 170,872 of them have recovered, and 1,249 people have died.

In particular, 178 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 114 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 14 people in Karakalpakstan, 12 people in Andijan region, 9 people in Bukhara region, 6 people in Jizzakh region, 5 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 9 people in Namangan region, 50 people in Samarkand region, 9 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Surkhandarya region, 27 people in the Fergana region, 8 people in the Khorezm region.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri