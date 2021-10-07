Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Some 223,676 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on Oct. 6, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 95,467 citizens, the second one to 62,740 citizens, and the third one to 65,469 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 21,745,580 million citizens have been vaccinated, 11,923,044 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 6,901,936 people - the second dose, and 2,920,600 people - the third dose.

Among the regions, residents of the Surkhandarya region received the most vaccines - 41,784 doses. This is followed by Tashkent (23,543 doses) and Khorezm (21,136 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,361,038 doses), Andijan (2,320,912 doses), and Namangan (2,278,741 doses) regions.

