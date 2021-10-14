Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 14

Uzbekistan 14 October 2021 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 340 new COVID-19 cases on October 12, 379 patients have recovered, and 4 patients have died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 179,711 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 175,571 of them have recovered, and 1,280 people have died.

In particular, 144 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 53 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 5 people in Karakalpakstan, 13 people in Andijan region, 6 people in Bukhara region, 9 people in Jizzakh region, 5 people in Kashkadarya region, 2 people in Navoi region, 11 people in Namangan region, 42 people in Samarkand region, 10 people in the Syrdarya region, 4 people in the Surkhandarya region, 23 people in the Fergana region and 13 people in the Khorezm region.

