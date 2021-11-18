Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounts to $32.6 billion
In January-October 2021, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $32.6 billion, the State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
During the reporting period, the country exported $12.4 billion worth of products ($10.3 billion) and services ($2.1 billion).
Imports, over the 10 months, amounted to $20.2 billion: products – $18.8 billion and services – $1.4 billion.
According to the committee, a negative trade balance of $7.8 billion was observed in the first 10 months of 2021.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Baku reveals men’s and women’s individual trampoline teams reaching final within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO)
Acting Director General Maciej Popowski visits Baku to unlock potential of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan
Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region
Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss participation of EU financial institutions in restoration of liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always gives special support to Turkish athletes - 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships participant
Formation of our children as individuals loyal to our national values, high moral standards is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev