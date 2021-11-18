Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounts to $32.6 billion

In January-October 2021, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $32.6 billion, the State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During the reporting period, the country exported $12.4 billion worth of products ($10.3 billion) and services ($2.1 billion).

Imports, over the 10 months, amounted to $20.2 billion: products – $18.8 billion and services – $1.4 billion.

According to the committee, a negative trade balance of $7.8 billion was observed in the first 10 months of 2021.