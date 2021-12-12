Kam Air to resume flights between Kabul and Tashkent

The Afghan airline Kam Air will resume passenger flights between Kabul and Tashkent from December 14, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“We have good news – we are resuming flights from December 14,” the airline’s office in Uzbekistan said.

A Kam Air spokesman noted that initially, passenger flights will operate twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

At the end of November, the Afghan agency Bakhtar, citing a statement by Kam Air head Zamari Kamgar, reported that air traffic between Kabul and Tashkent could resume in early December.

According to Kamgar, the air transit problem has been resolved.

However, the Uzbek side then stated that they knew nothing about the resumption of regular flights between Kabul and Tashkent.