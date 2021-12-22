EDB may help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water, energy shortages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Eurasian Development Bank could help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water and energy shortages, chairman of the EDB Nikolai Podguzov said at the Second Eurasian Congress in Moscow, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media outlets.

According to Podguzov, 77 percent of wastewater of Central Asia region is generated in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, while 85 percent of users of wastewater are from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

"The countries of the region need to work in the field of energy in a more coordinated manner, for example, to restore energy exchange between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with the help of technological and investment resources of Russia," said Podguzov.

According to EDB forecasts, joint projects of the countries will increase the water supply in Central Asia by 40 percent. However, it will create a need for new jobs and qualified specialists in this field.

Speaking of wastewater, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recently approved a $161 million loan to help develop an integrated wastewater management system in Tashkent region in Uzbekistan that will improve access to reliable water supply and sanitation services.

The project will modernize centralized urban wastewater systems in a number of towns in Tashkent region such as Akhangaran, Almalyk, Angren, Bekabad, Chirchik, Yangiyul and Chinaz. It will also support the construction and reconstruction of treatment facilities and sewerage networks, as well as the installation of water meters for more than 800,000 people.