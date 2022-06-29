Azerbaijan creates all conditions for involvement of women entrepreneurs in restoration of its Karabakh - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. All conditions have been created in Azerbaijan to support women entrepreneurs and involve them in the restoration of Karabakh [Azerbaijan’s lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War] region, Chairman of parliamentary Committee for Family and Women’s and Children’s Affairs Hijran Huseynova said at the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs, on June 29, Trend reports.

"Dozens of women presented their business projects for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur regions. These projects were accepted by government," Huseynova said.

She also noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are at a very high level, as evidenced by the recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan.

"Very important documents were signed in the economic sphere to increase trade turnover during the visit. Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs is also one of the indicators of strengthening relations between our countries," Huseynova added.