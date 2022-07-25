Uzbekistan’s Samarkand International Airport unveils service potential

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, July 25. Samarkand International Airport, launched in Uzbekistan on April 1, 2022, has a service capacity of two million passengers per year, Commercial Director at Air Marakanda – Samarkand International Airport Dmitry Martynenko told Trend.

According to him, the airport infrastructure allows to serve up to 1,000 passengers per hour.

"Airport’s design is projected by Turkish specialists in the form of a book in honor of the outstanding Uzbek astronomer and mathematician Mirzo Ulugbek," Martynenko said.

He also said that the airport was built as a public-private partnership and investments by private investors amounted to about $400 million and $400 million - by the government.

"Airport is equipped with modern self-registration kiosks, and the private company Air Marakanda is responsible for passenger service within the framework of public-private partnership," Martynenko noted.

According to Martynenko, passengers from 11 directions arrive at the airport currently.

"We are in talks with FlyDubai Aviation Corporation. It is expected that we will open the 12th direction in September this year," he added.

Martynenko emphasized that it is planned to conduct the appropriate security audit of the airport in October this year, to enable the launch of direct flights to the US and Israel.