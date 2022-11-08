Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan doing tremendous job of studying each other's state languages – Language Dev't Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are doing a tremendous job of studying each other's state languages, Director of the Uzbek Language Development Fund Aziz Eminov told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijani and Uzbek academies of sciences signed Memorandums of Cooperation (MoC), as well as held a number of events for the exchange of experience.

According to Eminov, the Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers is implementing major activities on the Uzbek language development not only in Uzbekistan, but also in near and far-abroad countries.

"In particular, we have an enormous task ahead of us to prepare and publish dictionaries in the Uzbek language," he said.

Eminov said that around 70 million people in the world speak the Uzbek language.

"We deliver books to these people through the Uzbek embassies in all countries, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Russia. In addition, we will present explanatory dictionaries in the US and a number of other countries, as well as will send them to those who already speak the Uzbek language, and those who are interested in it," he added.