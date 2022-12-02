Russian, Uzbek PMs to discuss creation of gas union project with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Russia and Uzbekistan will discuss the creation of the trilateral gas union project, which is envisaged to be implemented together with Kazakhstan, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, said, Trend reports, citing TASS.

According to Novak, the issue will be discussed between Russia's PM Mikhail Mishustin and Uzbekistan's PM Abdulla Aripov at the meeting of the joint commission in Samarkand.

The PMs will hold a meeting of the joint commission at the heads of government level in Samarkand, and will also speak at the plenary meeting of the business forum.

Previously, during the meeting between Mishustin and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the latter stated that Kazakhstan needs to study this topic to come to the desired results and agreements.