Uzbekistan's Air Marakanda joins Airports Council International Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Uzbekistan's Air Marakanda, the operator of Samarkand International Airport (‘SKD’) received silver membership at the European branch of Airports Council International (‘ACI Europe’), the only global membership organization for airport operators and associations, Trend reports via the company.

ACI Europe currently represents over 500 airports in 55 countries. Its member airports serve 90 percent of commercial air traffic in Europe – 2.3 billion passengers, 18.4 million tons of cargo, and 21.2 million flights annually.

“Silver membership in the International Council of Airports Europe is an important acknowledgment of Samarkand International Airport and the next step towards a truly international profile for Air Marakanda. I am convinced our cooperation will lead to improved service quality and an experience of international standards for travelers using SKD. Samarkand International is ready to be part of ACI Europe’s global community of excellence,” General Director of Air Marakanda LLC Anton Khodzhajan said.

ACI Europe represents its member airports, facilitates cooperation between airlines, airports, and other aviation businesses, and works as a network to ensure success for the entire aviation industry. The organization also promotes the interest of airport operators towards regulators and legislatures and aims to inform public opinion about the airport business.

ACI Europe membership is regarded as a validation of Air Marakanda’s efforts in developing SKD and also offers new opportunities for continued improvement.