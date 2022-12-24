ADB reveals its investments in Uzbekistan in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed five new public sector projects and programs for just over $1 billion for Uzbekistan in 2022, a source at ADB told Trend.

The mission rep said ADB’s support in 2022 is based on the ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2019–2023 for Uzbekistan, which aimed at supporting reforms for country’s transition toward an inclusive and market-driven economy.

"It is closely aligned with the country’s national development strategy and its priority areas such as governance and public administration reforms; economic development, including structural reforms, strengthening private ownership and entrepreneurship, and improving transport and trade connectivity; and social development," the mission representative said.

"The government of Uzbekistan aims to reduce the state’s footprint through a robust private sector. ADB assists in this transition by providing policy advice, capacity building, and projects that support private sector development, reduce economic and social disparities, and promote regional cooperation and integration," said the mission representative.