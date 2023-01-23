Uzbekistan studies Azerbaijan's experience in migration management - State Migration Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Uzbekistan studied the experience of Azerbaijan in the migration sector, Trend reports via the press service of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service.

Recently, the delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Head of the Main Department and Registration of Citizenship of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aziz Mehmonov traveled to Azerbaijan.

Uzbek delegation visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Migration Service, and other structures of Azerbaijan, as well as holding a meeting with the Head of the Migration Policy and Legal Support General Department Vahid Gahramanov to exchange experience regarding migration management.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, are developing on a bilateral and multilateral in various fields including migration management.

Following the negotiations, the sides agreed to implement measures aimed at promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of migration, including through the exchange of visits by delegations of the two countries.

Furthermore, the delegation from Uzbekistan got acquainted with the conditions and principles of operation of the Baku City Detention Center for Illegal Migrants, the ASAN xidmət center, as well as the regional migration training Center in Azerbaijan

Earlier in June 2022, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Uzbek Government signed an agreement on cooperation in combating the illegal migration field.