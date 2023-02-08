Malaysia Airlines plans to resume flights to Uzbekistan's capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Malaysian air carrier Malaysia Airlines has announced plans to resume flights to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

The source said that after a few months of pause, the first charter flight on Kuala Lumpur – Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur route will take off on March 1, 2023.

According to Uzbekistan Airports JSC, regular flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tashkent will be carried out on Airbus A330 aircraft, once in ten days.

Malaysian air carrier launched its first flight to Uzbekistan on July 9, 2022, within the framework of the agreement with the Uzbek tourist operator Osmon Aero.

Furthermore, earlier in September 2022, due to high demand among Uzbek citizens on regular flights to Malaysia, Uzbekistan Airways announced the resumption of regular flights to the country. Since November 1, the company operates flights twice a week between Tashkent and Kuala Lumpur.

In 2020, due to the epidemiological situation in the World, Uzbekistan Airways temporarily suspended direct flights on Tashkent - Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent route.