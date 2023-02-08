Uzbekistan sends batch of emergency vehicles to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Uzbekistan has delivered the batch of ambulances to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Turkmenistan has received 20 modern ambulances from its neighbors in the form of friendly assistance. The batch of Volkswagen Caddy ambulances was sent to Turkmenistan.

Earlier in February, Turkmenistan sent a batch of liquefied gas to Uzbekistan free of charge. The order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to support the neighboring country and further strengthen the partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan imports about 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan in winter to meet domestic demand.

Furthermore, trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are rapidly growing year-on-year. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan increased by 2.7 percent for 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and amounted to $926.3 million

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $731.5 million, while exports - $194.8 million. Thus, Turkmenistan entered the top 11 biggest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan for 2022.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $881.9 million in 2021, which is 61 percent more than in 2020.