Tashkent hosts Uzbekistan - Slovenia business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Uzbekistan-Slovenia business forum, with the participation of heads of ministries, industry associations, and more than 100 representatives of the business community of the two countries, was held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on February 8, 2023, Trend reports citing the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The delegation of Uzbekistan at the Forum was headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, while the Slovenian delegation was headed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon.

During the meeting, Uzbekistan and Slovenia discussed the possibilities of creating an agro-industrial complex for the implementation of joint projects, which will develop animal husbandry, horticulture, and seed production, as well as organizing the activities of a branch of a large Slovenian retail chain Mercator Group in Uzbekistan

The sides also emphasized the intensification of bilateral cooperation, including in mutual trade, which has increased by almost 40 percent over the past year, as well as the leading role of active interaction of business circles in this context.

Furthermore, during the talks, business circles of both countries considered prospects for establishing partnerships in the automotive industry, the production of components, metal products, hydraulic turbines, and pumps, as well as a joint production of pharmaceuticals.

Throughout negotiations, the parties agreed on the matters of providing the necessary conditions for the business circles of the two countries, to increase the indicators of trade turnover.

Following the meeting, the participants expressed their commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Slovenia, establishing strong business contacts, and providing comprehensive support to entrepreneurs in the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.