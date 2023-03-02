Indian IndiGo airline looks to launch flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Indian low-cost flight operator “IndiGo” plans to operate flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek media.

The matter was discussed between the representatives of the airline with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

Due to the growing flow of tourists between the countries, the Indian air carrier expressed interest in carrying out the first flight from India to Uzbekistan, in 2H2023.

Following the discussions, the Indian side expressed readiness in the nearest future to pay a visit to Uzbekistan, to complete the negotiation process.

IndiGo is the largest private airline in India, headquartered in Delhi, that started to operate passenger flights in 2006. The fleet of the air carrier consists of 150 Airbus A320 and ATR 72 aircraft.

The airline serves more than a hundred domestic routes between 35 cities in India. IndiGo also operates international flights to cities such as Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Colombo, Muscat, Singapore, and Sharjah.

Earlier in February, Jazeera Airways, a low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, launched direct flights from Kuwait’s capital to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. The regular flights on Kuwait - Samarkand - Kuwait route will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft, twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.