Residents of Uzbekistan's Khorezm actively participate in referendum on Constitution

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. Under the leadership of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a number of reforms were implemented in the country, and thanks to them, people were provided with many benefits, Oksana Karimova, member of the commission for holding a referendum at polling station no. 19 in the city of Urgench of the Khorezm region, told Azerbaijani reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

"A total of 1,698 people can vote at our polling station. Some 907 people have already cast their votes at the moment. All residents of Khorezm actively participate in the voting. They vote in a festive mood. Everyone, from young to old is here today. People come to express their opinions. We are all proud that we live in a peaceful Republic of Uzbekistan," she said.

A referendum on the Constitution is being held in Uzbekistan on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.