Voter turnout in referendum in Uzbekistan as of 15:00 revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. According to information received before 15:00, 14,206,021 citizens, or 73.17 percent of citizens registered to vote in Uzbekistan voted in the referendum, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Committee (CEC) Bakhrom Kuchkarov said during a press briefing, Trend reports from the scene.

According to him, the largest turnout was in the 8th Syrdariya district - 78.83 percent.

He also noted that the referendum was completed at polling stations in Vladivostok (Russia), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul and Gwangju (South Korea). At these polling stations, the summing up of voting results and counting of ballots began.

"The voting process still continues at the polling stations set up in other countries. Some 307,895 citizens were included in the voter lists at the referendum sites in foreign countries. As many as 159,276 of them voted ahead of schedule," Kuchkarov added.