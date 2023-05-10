Second Energy Forum of Uzbekistan to be held in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Second Energy Forum of Uzbekistan will be held in the country’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy.

First Energy Forum of Uzbekistan was held on June 23-24, 2022.

According to the source, the second forum, organized by the international Iteca Exhibition company and its partners ICA Eurasia Group and Congresses of Central Asia - CCA with the support of the Uzbek Government and the Ministry of Energy Uzbekistan, will be held on May 18-20, 2023.

The forum is aimed to develop Uzbekistan’s energy sector by familiarizing it with advanced technologies and equipment, establishing business contacts, and exchanging experience between domestic and foreign energy companies.

Furthermore, within the framework of the energy forum, the following events will also be held:

- 25th Anniversary International Exhibition and Conference "Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan – OGU 2023";

- the 16th International Exhibition "Energy, Energy Saving, Nuclear Power, Alternative Energy Sources – Power Uzbekistan 2023;

- specialized section of green energy-saving technologies – "GETCA 2023";

- the third International Energy Conference of Uzbekistan.

Additional information about the forum:

Phone: (+99871) 205 18 18;

Email: [email protected];

Website: www.energyforum.uz