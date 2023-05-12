Uzbekistan, Qatar aim to improve ties in trade, investment fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Uzbekistan and Qatar have agreed on measures to develop ties in the field of trade and investment, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Al Thani.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to elaborate a joint program for the development of industrial cooperation with the inclusion of fields such as energy, petrochemistry, chemistry, agriculture, food industry, tourism, as well as IT industry.

Throughout the talks, the sides discussed measures to prepare for the signing of Agreements on the avoidance of double taxation, mutual promotion, and protection of investments, as well as to boost the volume of bilateral trade. In 2022, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Qatar reached $4.8 million.

Following the meeting, the parties also agreed to organize a joint Uzbek – Qatari business forum in Tashkent with the participation of representatives of large business circles of the two countries.

On May 8-9 2023, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov paid a working visit to Qatar, where he held talks with the heads of key Qatari ministries and large companies.