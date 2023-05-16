Uzbek Centrum Air sets eyes on launching flights between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Uzbek low-cost "Centrum Air" flight operator plans to establish flights between the cities of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the representative of the company’s foreign relations department, Dilshod Ishankulov told Trend.

According to Ishankulov, at the present time, Centrum Air is studying the potential passenger traffic for the successful launching of flights between the two countries.

"Currently, we are studying the potential passenger traffic and plan to establish flights between the cities of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. At the moment, it is complicated to announce the certain timing of the flights launching, but we are very optimistic on this matter," he said.

Ishankulov emphasized that the Uzbek low-cost air carrier started to operate flights passenger flights under the Centrum Air trademark on February 2023, since then passenger flights have been carried out, not only on local destinations but also on international.

"The new airline under the Centrum Air trademark has started operating regular and charter passenger flights since February 2023. As of May 12, 2023, more than 200 passenger flights have been carried out, both on local and international destinations. The airline operates international flights to the UAE, Egypt, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, as well as Kazakhstan," the company’s representative added.

Furthermore, Ishankulov said that in the nearest future, Uzbek low-cost airline plans to launch flights to Europe, Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.