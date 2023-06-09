Iranian Qeshm Air launches direct flights between Tehran, Uzbekistan's Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Iranian Qeshm Air is launching direct flights between Tehran and Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports.

Regular passenger flights are set to launch on June 21 along the Tehran-Samarkand-Tehran route. The flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft once a week, on Wednesdays.

Qeshm Air, established in 1993, specializes in both domestic and international passenger transportation, as well as charter flights. The new route between Tehran and Samarkand marks an expansion of their international operations, providing travelers with convenient air travel options between Iran and Uzbekistan's historic city.

Earlier, it was noted that Hungarian airline, WizzAir, is increasing the frequency of flights between UEA's Abu Dhabi and Uzbekistan's Samarkand to seven flights per week. Starting from June 19, WizzAir will commence flights to Samarkand on Mondays, and from August 1, flights will be added on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The airline plans to operate the flights using Airbus A320/321 aircraft.